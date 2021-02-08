Volumes spurt at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd registered volume of 16.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 209.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7782 shares

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 February 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd registered volume of 16.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 209.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7782 shares. The stock rose 0.99% to Rs.92.00. Volumes stood at 6218 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9461 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1172 shares. The stock dropped 1.15% to Rs.2,377.00. Volumes stood at 1695 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 57610 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7366 shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.965.00. Volumes stood at 11354 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd clocked volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58622 shares. The stock gained 10.02% to Rs.417.80. Volumes stood at 48245 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd notched up volume of 27007 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4353 shares. The stock rose 3.14% to Rs.826.50. Volumes stood at 7158 shares in the last session.

