Outcome of board meeting of Best Eastern Hotels
VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 70.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 512.92 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics rose 70.72% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 512.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 489.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.69% to Rs 91.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 2109.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1922.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales512.92489.17 5 2109.541922.32 10 OPM %11.709.08 -11.5712.18 - PBDT58.1644.37 31 241.06237.01 2 PBT32.6419.82 65 140.48139.38 1 NP20.5212.02 71 91.9292.56 -1

