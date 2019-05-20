VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 70.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 512.92 crore

Net profit of rose 70.72% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 512.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 489.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.69% to Rs 91.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 2109.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1922.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

512.92489.172109.541922.3211.709.0811.5712.1858.1644.37241.06237.0132.6419.82140.48139.3820.5212.0291.9292.56

