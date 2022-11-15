VXL Instruments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.81% to Rs 2.99 croreNet profit of VXL Instruments reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.994.03 -26 OPM %0.33-2.48 -PBDT-0.26-0.10 -160 PBT-0.36-0.16 -125 NP0.11-0.16 LP
