Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 959.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 317.74% to Rs 10.36 croreNet profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 959.72% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 317.74% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.362.48 318 OPM %74.7133.47 -PBDT7.700.79 875 PBT7.630.72 960 NP7.630.72 960
