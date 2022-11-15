Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 959.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 317.74% to Rs 10.36 crore

Net profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 959.72% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 317.74% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.362.4874.7133.477.700.797.630.727.630.72

