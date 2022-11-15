Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 959.72% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 317.74% to Rs 10.36 crore

Net profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 959.72% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 317.74% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.362.48 318 OPM %74.7133.47 -PBDT7.700.79 875 PBT7.630.72 960 NP7.630.72 960

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:18 IST

