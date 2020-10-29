Weak opening on the cards

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening for Indian stocks today. Trading could be volatile in the forthcoming week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month October series to November series. The October 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 29 October 2020.

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could slide 70 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Thursday following an overnight plunge on Wall Street as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the West. The Bank of Japan is also set to announce its interest rate decision and release its outlook report on Thursday.

Japan's retail sales fell 8.7% in September as compared to a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Preliminary Report on the Current Survey of Commerce released Thursday.

Surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe were a growing concern as French and German leaders announced new lockdown measures to combat rising infections. In the U.S., the state of Illinois has ordered Chicago to shut down indoor dining. In Europe, German officials agreed to a four-week partial lockdown, while the French government imposed new nationwide restrictions until December 1. Worsening matters for investor enthusiasm were dwindling hopes for any imminent U.S. economic relief package with a presidential election less than a week away.

In US, stocks tumbled on Wednesday, amid concerns over the latest increase in coronavirus infections and its potential impact on the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 943.24 points, or 3.43%, to 26,519.95, the S&P 500 lost 119.65 points, or 3.53%, to 3,271.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 426.48 points, or 3.73%, to 11,004.87.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic shares slumped on Wednesday on weak global cues as coronavirus infections grew at an alarming pace in the United States and Europe. Uncertainty over next week's U.S. Presidential elections also worried investors. Banks and financial stocks witnessed major selling. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 599.64 points or 1.48% at 39,922.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 159.80 points or 1.34% at 11,729.60.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,130.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 October, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)