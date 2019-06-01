Websol Energy System reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.88 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.34% to Rs 10.80 croreNet loss of Websol Energy System reported to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.34% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.59% to Rs 68.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.8027.23 -60 68.56183.27 -63 OPM %-140.74-3.56 --35.849.06 - PBDT-17.023.69 PL -13.3918.22 PL PBT-20.83-0.65 -3105 -28.881.83 PL NP-20.880.15 PL -28.932.63 PL
