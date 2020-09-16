Wellness Noni standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Saksoft standalone net profit declines 34.21% in the June 2020 quarter
Emami standalone net profit declines 18.62% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 56.99% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Wellness Noni rose 110.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.99% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.831.93 -57 OPM %50.6010.88 -PBDT0.420.21 100 PBT0.420.20 110 NP0.420.20 110
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU