Wellness Noni standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.99% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Wellness Noni rose 110.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.99% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.831.9350.6010.880.420.210.420.200.420.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)