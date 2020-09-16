JUST IN
Wellness Noni standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.99% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Wellness Noni rose 110.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.99% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.831.93 -57 OPM %50.6010.88 -PBDT0.420.21 100 PBT0.420.20 110 NP0.420.20 110

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:17 IST

