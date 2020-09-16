JUST IN
Upasana Finance standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.35% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Upasana Finance declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.35% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.34 -32 OPM %65.2270.59 -PBDT0.150.24 -38 PBT0.150.24 -38 NP0.110.18 -39

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:17 IST

