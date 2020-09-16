Upasana Finance standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.35% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Upasana Finance declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.35% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.230.3465.2270.590.150.240.150.240.110.18

