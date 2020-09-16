Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 67.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Winsome Textile Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Winsome Textile Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.41 croreNet Loss of Winsome Breweries reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.410 0 OPM %-297.560 -PBDT-2.02-0.38 -432 PBT-2.37-0.60 -295 NP-2.37-0.60 -295
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU