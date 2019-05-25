Milkfood standalone net profit rises 51.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 168.07 crore

Net profit of rose 51.23% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 168.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.49% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 530.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 490.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

168.07142.40530.59490.935.124.865.235.367.004.6820.2016.055.122.6113.379.703.692.4410.248.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)