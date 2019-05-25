Milkfood standalone net profit rises 51.23% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 168.07 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 51.23% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 168.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.49% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 530.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 490.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales168.07142.40 18 530.59490.93 8 OPM %5.124.86 -5.235.36 - PBDT7.004.68 50 20.2016.05 26 PBT5.122.61 96 13.379.70 38 NP3.692.44 51 10.248.16 25

