Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 320.52% to Rs 87.09 crore

Net Loss of Welspun Specialty Solutions reported to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 320.52% to Rs 87.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

