Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 74.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 609.19 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 74.69% to Rs 36.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 609.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 473.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales609.19473.65 29 OPM %16.7716.75 -PBDT86.5762.61 38 PBT48.0127.86 72 NP36.3720.82 75
