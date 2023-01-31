Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 74.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 609.19 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 74.69% to Rs 36.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 609.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 473.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.609.19473.6516.7716.7586.5762.6148.0127.8636.3720.82

