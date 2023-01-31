JUST IN
MOIL standalone net profit declines 68.10% in the December 2022 quarter
Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 74.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 609.19 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 74.69% to Rs 36.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 609.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 473.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales609.19473.65 29 OPM %16.7716.75 -PBDT86.5762.61 38 PBT48.0127.86 72 NP36.3720.82 75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:57 IST

