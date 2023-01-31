BASF India standalone net profit declines 90.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 2894.87 crore

Net profit of BASF India declined 90.36% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 2894.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3287.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2894.873287.531.895.3963.92179.5718.06137.2210.64110.37

