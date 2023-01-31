Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 7.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 1172.49 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal rose 7.44% to Rs 109.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 1172.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 890.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1172.49890.9114.5917.69194.50169.16147.18141.25109.11101.55

