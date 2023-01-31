Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 7.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 1172.49 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal rose 7.44% to Rs 109.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 1172.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 890.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1172.49890.91 32 OPM %14.5917.69 -PBDT194.50169.16 15 PBT147.18141.25 4 NP109.11101.55 7
