Wheels India launches Flow Form technology in Cast Alloy Wheel

Wheels India has launched the Flow Form technology in Cast Alloy Wheel, one of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the wheel industry.

The Company, which operates a state-of-the-art cast aluminum plant in Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai, recently began exporting the flow forming wheel to the US market and expects to launch the product soon for the Indian market.

Flow Forming Technology involves the application of pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after it has been casted. This process stretches and compresses the aluminum, which increases tensile strength.

The product was displayed at the auto expo in Delhi.

