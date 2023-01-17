JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices off days high; broader mkt underperforms; IT shares advance
Business Standard

MobiKwik's ZIP platform goes live on EaseMyTrip

Capital Market 

MobiKwik's ZIP, India's leading Buy Now Pay Later platform added with discounts and ease of payment, is now live on EaseMyTrip. The two companies have come together to enable users to book their travel today and pay at a later date with attractive discounts on their flights, hotels and holidays bookings on EaseMyTrip.

Users can now get up to an Rs 500 discount on all payments above Rs 5000 all through January 2023. Now Mobikwik users will get exclusive offers on their travel when they book from easemytrip's mobile apps and/or website.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU