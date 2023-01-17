MobiKwik's ZIP platform goes live on EaseMyTrip

MobiKwik's ZIP, India's leading Buy Now Pay Later platform added with discounts and ease of payment, is now live on EaseMyTrip. The two companies have come together to enable users to book their travel today and pay at a later date with attractive discounts on their flights, hotels and holidays bookings on EaseMyTrip.

Users can now get up to an Rs 500 discount on all payments above Rs 5000 all through January 2023. Now Mobikwik users will get exclusive offers on their travel when they book from easemytrip's mobile apps and/or website.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)