FSL recognized a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's NEAT Mortgage and Loan Services 2022 report

-
ALSO READ
Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 580.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Jumbo Bag reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HDFC hikes RPLR by 25 bps
Paytm spurts after foreign broker maintains 'buy' call
RattanIndia Ent arm receives insurance broker licence
-
Firstsource's mortgage business, Sourcepoint's, positioning is based on the company's strong Mortgage & Loan services business, especially across the US, which is delivering a diverse set of engagements across a broad range of financial institutions.
The report highlights the following strengths for Firstsource's mortgage business: - Licensing capabilities for originations, servicing, title, and collections - Due diligence services for capital markets and secondary markets counterparties - Digital offerings for quality control and post-closing services for the top tier and mid-tier lenders - Large client base in the U.
S. including Large Depository institutions, Independent Mortgage Bankers, Small Banks, and Credit Unions - Long term experience with the largest UK lender across multiple lending products
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU