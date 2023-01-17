FSL recognized a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's NEAT Mortgage and Loan Services 2022 report

Firstsource Solutions has been named a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's NEAT Mortgage and Loan Services 2022 report for the Overall Market segment.

Firstsource's mortgage business, Sourcepoint's, positioning is based on the company's strong Mortgage & Loan services business, especially across the US, which is delivering a diverse set of engagements across a broad range of financial institutions.

The report highlights the following strengths for Firstsource's mortgage business: - Licensing capabilities for originations, servicing, title, and collections - Due diligence services for capital markets and secondary markets counterparties - Digital offerings for quality control and post-closing services for the top tier and mid-tier lenders - Large client base in the U.

S. including Large Depository institutions, Independent Mortgage Bankers, Small Banks, and Credit Unions - Long term experience with the largest UK lender across multiple lending products

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)