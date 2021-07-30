Wheels India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd and PVP Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2021.

Wheels India Ltd tumbled 6.80% to Rs 874.45 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18881 shares in the past one month.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd crashed 6.39% to Rs 72.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 39.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd slipped 4.95% to Rs 108.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30925 shares in the past one month.

PVP Ventures Ltd dropped 4.92% to Rs 6.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14641 shares in the past one month.

