Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 10.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Windlas Biotech rose 10.59% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 119.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.119.70117.5911.6511.1015.9514.6212.8211.489.198.31

