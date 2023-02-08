JUST IN
Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 10.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 119.70 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech rose 10.59% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 119.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119.70117.59 2 OPM %11.6511.10 -PBDT15.9514.62 9 PBT12.8211.48 12 NP9.198.31 11

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:29 IST

