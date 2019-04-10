Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2019.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2019.

lost 10.74% to Rs 13.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55938 shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.86% to Rs 5.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 280 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 8.93% to Rs 0.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68314 shares in the past one month.

pared 8.59% to Rs 29.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 873 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 7.69% to Rs 0.24. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11785 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)