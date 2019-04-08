Cadila Healthcare in focus after tentative USFDA approval for Tofacitinib tabs

announced that Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market tablets (US RLD - Xeljanz Tablets), 5 mg. is used alone or with other medications (such as methotrexate) to treat moderate to severe forms of rheumatoid It helps to decrease pain, tenderness and swelling in the joints. It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. The group now has 260 approvals and has so far filed over 350 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-2004. The announcement was made on Saturday, 6 April 2019.

announced that the audit at was carried out by (USFDA) in March 2019. The company has received certain observations which are procedural in nature and the company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily. The announcement was made on Saturday, 6 April 2019.

announced on Saturday, 6 April 2019, that funds affiliated with ("BPEA"), have signed definitive agreements to purchase approximately 1.88 crore shares (approximately 30% shareholding on a fully diluted basis in NIIT Technologies) from NIIT and other promoter entities at a price of Rs 1394 per share. The aggregate consideration for purchase of shares from promoter entities is estimated to be approximately Rs 2627 crore.

BPEA will make an open offer to the public shareholders of to purchase up to 26% additional shareholding at a price of Rs 1394 per share. The aggregate consideration for purchase of shares from promoter entities and the open offer is estimated to be up to approximately Rs 4890 crore based on ownership of approximately 56% stake.

In a separate announcement on Saturday, 6 April 2019, NIIT Technologies announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with WHISHWORKS IT Consulting, an IT services and consulting company specializing in and Big Data technologies, to acquire a 53% stake initially, with the remaining equity to be acquired over the next two years through pay-outs linked to financial performance. The transaction closure is subject to fulfillment of certain government/regulatory approvals.

Housing HDFC announced after market hours on Friday, 5 April 2019, that during the quarter ended 31 March 2019, it assigned loans amounting to Rs 2,418 crore compared to nil in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Income from dividend for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 was Rs 537 crore compared to Rs 332 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter ended 31 March 2019, the profit on sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies was 314 crore compared to Rs 272 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous year.

HDFC announced after market hours on Friday, 5 April 2019, that its advances aggregated to approximately Rs 8,19,500 crore as of 31 March 2019 as compared to Rs 6,58,300 crore as of 31 March 2018 and Rs 7,81,000 crore as of 31 December 2018.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 9,23,000 crore as of 31 March 2019 as compared to Rs 7,88,800 crore as of 31 March 2018 and Rs 8,52,500 crore as of 31 December 2018. The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 42% as compared to 43.5% as of 31 March 2018 and 40.7% as of 31 December 2018. During the quarter ended 31 March 2019, the purchased loans aggregating Rs 1,924 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Corporation.

announced after market hours on Friday, 5 April 2019, that it has strengthened its capabilities and presence in the turbomachinery and propulsion space with the opening of a new office in Baden, This office is part of Infosys' overall growth strategy of helping clients navigate their digital transformation journeys and will play an integral role in providing clients in the and aviation industries, the latest innovations in the fossil and markets and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)