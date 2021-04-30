Wipro Ltd jumps around 2%

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 499.85, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 163.01% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 92.99% gain in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 499.85, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. Wipro Ltd has added around 20.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25874.3, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 213.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 501.35, up 2.09% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 163.01% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 92.99% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 26.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

