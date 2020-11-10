Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prakash Industries Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2020.

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd lost 10.28% to Rs 56.75 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd tumbled 9.73% to Rs 41.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39696 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd crashed 8.43% to Rs 27.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd pared 7.51% to Rs 1000. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8997 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd plummeted 7.44% to Rs 1097.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5838 shares in the past one month.

