Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Bell Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd and Onward Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2020.

Orient Bell Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd and Onward Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2020.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 51.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 79564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26176 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 170.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3286 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 93.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10576 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd exploded 17.41% to Rs 89. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4936 shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd spurt 14.38% to Rs 90.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41727 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)