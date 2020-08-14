JUST IN
Yasho Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 72.03 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 5.56% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 72.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.0380.66 -11 OPM %14.018.89 -PBDT6.655.52 20 PBT3.843.55 8 NP2.852.70 6

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:54 IST

