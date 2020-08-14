Yasho Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 72.03 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 5.56% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 72.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.72.0380.6614.018.896.655.523.843.552.852.70

