Yasho Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yasho Industries standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 72.03 croreNet profit of Yasho Industries rose 5.56% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 72.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.0380.66 -11 OPM %14.018.89 -PBDT6.655.52 20 PBT3.843.55 8 NP2.852.70 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU