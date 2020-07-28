RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 41.82% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 11.45% to Rs 2321.73 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 41.82% to Rs 154.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 265.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 11.45% to Rs 2321.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2083.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income2321.732083.25 11 OPM %45.7954.04 -PBDT202.79404.07 -50 PBT202.79404.07 -50 NP154.42265.42 -42

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 17:00 IST

