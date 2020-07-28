RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 41.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2020 quarter
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.03% in the June 2020 quarter
RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 49.59% in the March 2020 quarter
Gold worth Rs 4 crore seized, 7 arrested
AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 11.45% to Rs 2321.73 croreNet profit of RBL Bank declined 41.82% to Rs 154.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 265.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 11.45% to Rs 2321.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2083.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income2321.732083.25 11 OPM %45.7954.04 -PBDT202.79404.07 -50 PBT202.79404.07 -50 NP154.42265.42 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU