Volumes spurt at National Fertilizer Ltd counter

PNC Infratech Ltd, Essel Propack Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 July 2020.

National Fertilizer Ltd registered volume of 352.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.74% to Rs.43.55. Volumes stood at 214.18 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 8.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80123 shares. The stock rose 5.99% to Rs.148.55. Volumes stood at 65688 shares in the last session.

Essel Propack Ltd clocked volume of 10.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.89% to Rs.200.05. Volumes stood at 5.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd recorded volume of 34.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.50% to Rs.1,131.40. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd registered volume of 8.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.410.20. Volumes stood at 76952 shares in the last session.

