Metal stocks tank

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 174.59 points or 2.26% at 7556.26 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.46%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.85%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.77%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.63%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.03%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.88%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.76%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.62%), and NMDC Ltd (down 1.22%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 160.97 or 0.42% at 37979.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.6 points or 0.56% at 11152.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 36.58 points or 0.28% at 12959.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13 points or 0.29% at 4496.13.

On BSE,844 shares were trading in green, 1635 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

