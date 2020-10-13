Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 184.4, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 12.93% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 184.4, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11923.35. The Sensex is at 40559.17, down 0.09%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 14.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1518.15, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 356.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 184.8, down 3.09% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 24.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 12.93% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 37.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

