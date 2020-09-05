International Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of International Constructions reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales02.47 -100 02.47 -100 OPM %0-36.44 -0-7.69 - PBDT-6.05-1.23 -392 -8.53-0.89 -858 PBT-6.40-1.71 -274 -9.10-1.46 -523 NP-4.53-0.85 -433 -6.80-1.35 -404
