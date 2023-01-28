JUST IN
M M Rubber Co standalone net profit rises 51.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 10.98 crore

Net profit of M M Rubber Co rose 51.79% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.9810.94 0 OPM %9.936.58 -PBDT1.010.66 53 PBT0.850.56 52 NP0.850.56 52

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:34 IST

