M M Rubber Co standalone net profit rises 51.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of M M Rubber Co rose 51.79% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.9810.949.936.581.010.660.850.560.850.56

