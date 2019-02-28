Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jubilant Industries Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Vascon Engineers Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2019.
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 180.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1357 shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Industries Ltd surged 14.63% to Rs 121.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1514 shares in the past one month.
Shiva Mills Ltd spiked 12.25% to Rs 51.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 373 shares in the past one month.
Vascon Engineers Ltd exploded 11.50% to Rs 16. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46296 shares in the past one month.
Olectra Greentech Ltd rose 10.86% to Rs 225.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8178 shares in the past one month.
