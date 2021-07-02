Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets

-
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg (US RLD: Truvada). The drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection.
It helps to decrease the amount of HIV in one's body so that the immune system can work better.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
