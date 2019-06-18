JUST IN
Civilian's body found near gunfight site in Anantnag

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A civilian's body was found on Tuesday some distance away from Monday's gunfight site in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said the body of a tractor driver, Nasir Ahmad of Achabal area, was recovered from an orchard in Bidoora village near the gunfight site in which an Army major and a militant were killed.

The body bore bullet marks, sources said.

Investigation was on to ascertain the reasons behind the civilian's death, sources said.

--IANS

sq/pg

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 13:38 IST

