Truck driver held for hoax call to Bengaluru police

A was arrested on Saturday for making a hoax call to city control room and telling them that a terror attack would be carried out in seven states, including Karnataka, the police said.

"We have taken Swamy Sundar Murthy, 65, into custody for making the hoax call on Friday evening to the city control room and conveying that terror attacks would be carried out in the five southern states and and Maharashtra," state of Police told reporters here.

The states he mentioned are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

The call forced state of Police Neelamani Raju to alert her counterparts in the neighbouring states to take measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Murthy, a former serviceman, also told the control room in Tamil and broken Hindi that 19 terrorists were holed up at Ramanathapuram in to carry out terror attacks in trains and cities across the seven states.

