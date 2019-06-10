12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

At least 12 commanders of network were killed in an operation by Afghan forces in the country's province, officials said on Monday.

The (NDS) -- Afghanistan's intelligence agency -- said in a statement that the commanders were involved in destructive and terrorist activities in the province, TOLO News reported.

One member of the network was wounded and three others were arrested in the operation which was carried out in district, the statement said.

A number of weapons and explosives were also seized during the operation.

The network is deemed a to the and is widely active in Afghanistan's provinces of Khost, Paktia and Paktika.

