12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Haqqani network operator killed in Afghanistan
Afghan man extradited to US on charges of narco-terrorism aimed to benefit Taliban, Haqqani network
Jailed Haqqani Network leader in Taliban team of peace negotiators
Afghanistan releases Haqqani network chief's brother, 8 others: Report
4 Haqqani militants killed in Afghan airstrike
-
At least 12 commanders of Haqqani network were killed in an operation by Afghan forces in the country's Khost province, officials said on Monday.
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) -- Afghanistan's intelligence agency -- said in a statement that the commanders were involved in destructive and terrorist activities in the province, TOLO News reported.
One member of the Haqqani network was wounded and three others were arrested in the operation which was carried out in Sabari district, the statement said.
A number of weapons and explosives were also seized during the operation.
The Haqqani network is deemed a strong aide to the Taliban and is widely active in Afghanistan's provinces of Khost, Paktia and Paktika.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU