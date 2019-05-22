12 heavyweight battles in Uttar Pradesh

With a few hours left for counting of votes to begin, the spotlight is on the heavyweight battles in that will decide the future of the country in the next five years.

The biggest battle of these elections is actually no battle at all. is contesting from and is being challenged by of the Modi is a clear winner and the battle here is mainly about the margin of victory for the

The other similar battle in is in Rae Bareli where is contesting. Her main rival of BJP is a lightweight, and Sonia Gandhi's position has been strengthened by the fact that SP and BSP have not fielded any candidate against her.

The battle, in the true sense of the term, is being fought in Amethi where is being challenged by Exit polls have put a question mark on the victory of and BJP workers are already celebrating in Amethi. This is one of the most keenly contested seats in the country.

In Azamgarh, is locked in a battle with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, who seems over-confident of his victory. Akhilesh has a definite edge in this constituency.

In Kannauj though, is locked in a fierce battle with BJP's Subrat Pathak and though she is said to be closer to the victory stand, pollsters put a question mark on this seat.

is facing a tough battle in Ghazipur where he is being challenged by BSP's With caste arithmetic favouring the BSP in this constituency, had worked hard to ensure his return to Lok Sabha.

In Sultanpur, faces a tough contest form BSP's Sonu Singh. Though a novice compared to Maneka Gandhi, Sonu Singh has made the battle really close.

Union Minister is comfortably placed in though his rival Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, who is a Samajwadi candidate, did give him some anxious moments during the campaign.

is said to be ready for a comeback in mainstream from Muzaffarnagar where he is pitted against BJP's had the support of SP and BSP in these elections.

His son is contesting against Union Minister from Baghpat and reports suggest that the young leader is ready to wrest back his father's seat from the BJP.

In Ghaziabad, Gen of BJP has faced a tough contest from the candidate but exit polls give him an edge.

The most hotly contested battle was witnessed in Rampur where sparks flew between Samajwadi Party's and BJP's throughout the campaign. is supremely confident of his victory.

