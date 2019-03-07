2 dead in Uttarakhand hooch tragedy

A month after a hooch tragedy claimed around 100 lives in and Uttar Pradesh, two persons died and two others fell critically ill after they consumed spurious liquor in Uttarakhand's district, police said.

Sona (75) and (45), who were celebrating on Monday at Maroda village by drinking the liquor died on Wednesday night after falling ill, police said.

Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life in a hospital.

of Police said an investigation has been ordered into the incident.

--IANS

