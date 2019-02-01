2019-20 Interim Budget allocates highest-ever capital expenditure for railways

The Interim Budget for 2019-20 presented by saw the highest ever capital expenditure allocation of Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

In the Interim Budget there has been no hike in the passenger or the freight charges.

The railways was allocated Rs 1.48 lakh crore as capital expenditure for railways in 2018-19 Bugest presneted by Union last year.

Goyal, who also holds the portfolio of the Railway Minister, said so far 2018-2019 has been the safest for the Indian Railways and all unmanned level crossings on the broad have been completely eliminated.

Presenting the Interim Budget in Parliament, Goyal said: "Indian Railways has experienced its safest year in history. We are introducing container cargo movement to the North East.

"All unmanned level crossings on broad have been completely eliminated," he said.

Speaking about the manufacture of engineless Train 18, Goyal said: "Vande Bharat Express will give Indian passengers world class facility, with speed, safety and service. This major leap developed by our engineers will give an impetus to Make in programme and create jobs."

He said: "Capital support from Budget for railways is proposed at Rs 64,587 crore for railways in 2019-20.

"In fact, railways' overall capital expenditure programme is historic at Rs 1,58,658 crore."

Goyal also said that the operating ratio of railways will come down to 95 per cent in 2019-20 from 96.2 per cent in 2018-19.

In the budget, funds of Rs 7,255 crore have been allocated for construction of new lines, Rs 2,200 crore for gauge conversion, Rs 700 crore for doubling of rail tracks, Rs 6,114.82 crore for rolling stock and Rs 1,750 crore for signalling and telecom.

In the Interim Budget, Rs 3,422 crore has been allocated for the developing passenger amenities, which is an additional outlay of around Rs 1,000 crore for the comfort of rail users.

