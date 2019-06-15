26 child labourers rescued from Parle-G biscuit factory

The (DTF) has rescued 26 children from the manufacturing unit of a popular brand called Parle-G, who were working there as child labourers, an said here on Saturday.

"Under the direction of District Collector, we carried out an operation and rescued 26 children from the factory," Navneet Swarnkar, told IANS.

The operation was conducted after received information that a large number of children were working in Amasivni area in Raipur.

Most of the rescued children are in the age group of 12-16 years and belong to adhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and

According to the statements given by the children, they worked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and received only Rs 5,000- 7,000 per month as wages.

"It is very disheartening to see that a brand like which is a household name in our country and built on the trust of million children is involved in the exploitation of children so deeply", said Samir Mathur, of

The children were sent to the state government's children home after the rescue and an FIR was lodged under Section 79 of JJ Act.

"We are hoping that the will add other relevant sections too for getting justice for the children," said activist in Raipur, who was also part of the rescue operation.

Under this campaign, BBA along with state governments, district administrations and local organisations conducts rescue operations. The week commences from 12th of June every year, which also marks the World Day against

