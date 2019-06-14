4 arrested in Uri while trying to cross LoC

Four Kashmiri youths were arrested on Friday while trying to cross over the (LoC) into the administered to start arms training, sources said.

The arrested youth identified as of Kulgam, of Shopian, of Sopore and of Pattan in district have been handed over to the police, the informed sources added.

The four "newly recruited militants were arrested in Boniyar area of Uri sector of the LoC by the security forces when they were trying to exfiltrate into the occupied part to obtain arms training," the source said.

