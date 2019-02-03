6 killed in Bihar train derailment

At least six people were killed and over a dozen others injured when nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Express derailed on Sunday in Bihar's district, officials said.

According to a Railway official, nine coaches of the train, which runs from Bihar's to Delhi, derailed between 3.50 a.m. to 4 a.m., near

Three coaches, including one air-conditioned bogie, were badly damaged in the accident.

Rajesh Kumar, the (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), said the victims included two women.

"An enquiry in ongoing to establish the cause of the derailment," Kumar added.

He however, ruled out that the toll will further increase, adding that all the injured have been hospitalised and no one was critical.

The ECR has issued helpline numbers and (NDRF) teams were carrying out rescue and relief works.

Chief Minister and condoled the deaths.

According to reports coming here, hundreds of residents staged a protest near the over delay in rescue and relief works.

They balleged that the accident took place due to a damaged track.

