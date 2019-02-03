7 killed in Bihar train derailment (Third lead)

At least seven people were killed and 27 others injured when 11 coaches of the Delhi-bound Express derailed on Sunday in Bihar's district, officials said.

told IANS: "Eleven coaches of the Express derailed at 3.58 a.m. near the "

She said that three teams of the (NDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations and an inquiry has been ordered into the cause of derailment.

The inquiry will be carried out by (Eastern Circle) Latif Khan, Sharma added.

According to Railway officials, three of the 11 coaches of the train that runs between Bihar's Jogbani and in New Delhi, have been damaged.

The prima facie cause of the accident was said to be due to a rail fracture at a crossing, the added.

Rajesh Kumar, Eastern Central Railway spokesperson, said that train resumed its journey towards at 9.50 a.m. with about 1,500 passengers from derailed coaches who were adjusted in 12 front coaches.

An additional 11 coaches will be added to the train at Danapur near

For those passengers who do not wish to continue their journey, arrangement for refunds has been done at different stations, Kumar added.

of Railways Piyush Goyal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' kin.

"Railways would give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of every deceased. Rs 1 lakh would be given to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered simple injuries. All medical expenses will also be born by the Railways," his Office tweeted.

In another tweet, the Office said that the was in touch with members and regarding the accident.

Chief and condoled the deaths.

The ECR has issued helpline numbers.

