9 killed in blast targeting Afghan governor's convoy

At least nine people were killed and 15 injured on Sunday in a car bomb blast targeting the convoy of an Afghan governor in Logar province, police said.
A Taliban militant detonated his explosives laden car at 10.30 a.m. near the vehicles that were escorting Logar province Governor Anwar Eshaqzai and Amir Jan Nasiri, the provincial Intelligence Agency Chief, a senior police official told Efe news.
"Fortunately the governor and intelligence agency chief were not harmed," he said.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in an emailed statement claimed responsibility for the attack.
Logar is of strategic importance to the rebels as it lies just 75 kms from Kabul and the Taliban are known to be active in major parts of the province.
--IANS
ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU