AAP to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: Kejriwal

Despite a virtual split in the leadership of its unit, the (AAP) will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, party announced on Sunday.

Kejriwal arrived in on Sunday to launch the party's election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls with a rally in Barnala town.

"People want a change. They are fed up with the The BJP will lose in the Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal told the media in Sangrur, around 130 km from here.

Kejriwal met senior leaders of the AAP unit, including Bhagwant Mann, of opposition Harpal Cheema and

The AAP has already announced the names of five candidates for Lok Sabha seat in October. These seats are Sangrur, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, and

Two AAP MPs from Punjab, and Harinder Khalsa, who were suspended from the AAP in August 2015 for taking on the AAP leadership, have not been named as party candidates so far. Their suspension has also not been revoked.

The AAP has retained two sitting MPs: (Sangrur) and (Faridkot).

The AAP had won four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the 2014 AAP candidates in 2014 had put up a good fight in other constituencies also. The party could not win a single Lok Sabha seat anywhere else in the country in that election.

There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The is in power in the state since March 2017.

The AAP, which showed a lot of promise as a third alternative in Punjab against the traditional political rivals and (SAD-BJP) alliance, has been in a disarray in the past over two years with infighting and a virtual rebellion by its leadership.

Legislators Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and have quit the party. Phoolka has resigned as MLA also.

--IANS

js/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)