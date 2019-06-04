Australia announce squad for Women's Ashes defence

on Tuesday announced the squad that will travel to the UK for the upcoming Womens tour.

Tearaway quick Tayla Vlaeminck and opening batter have been included in the 14-member squad for the series which will be played from July 2 to 31.

All-rounder has failed to find a spot as she recovers from the that prematurely ended her domestic summer, reports com.au.

Speaking on the selection of the squad, National Selector said: "We've been able to name a reasonably stable squad which is really important with the only to miss out from Australia's most recent series against "

"Sophie has been doing everything she could do prove her fitness having had a shoulder reconstruction back in February, but she still needs a bit more time to make sure she's 100 per cent fit so she'll travel to England with the A side," he added.

and England will contest three ODIs, a Test match and three T20Is. The will be awarded to the team that accumulates the most points across the multi-format series. Teams are awarded two points for each ODI and T20I win, while a Test win is worth four points.

The Australian selectors have also named an Australia A side that will play matches against the sides.

Australia currently hold the Ashes trophy after winning it in England in 2015, and retaining it by drawing the series Downunder in 2017.

Australia's Ashes squad: (c), (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Australia A squad for England tour: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-

