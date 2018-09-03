Aishwarya calls for economic empowerment of women

Rai has lent support to Ladies' Wing's Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition, and says it is vital to promote economic empowerment of women.

"For more than thirty years, the Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition has positioned itself as a prime destination for fresh, new talented entrepreneurs who need a platform to launch themselves.

"Economic empowerment of women is a national agenda, and by supporting this exhibition, I have the honour in supporting the economic empowerment of our women," said in a statement.

The will be the chief guest at the event, to be held at the @ NSCI on September 5 and September 6.

"I am honoured and privileged to be invited as the chief guest here to represent the women of our times, the burgeoning entrepreneurs and future powerful and promising stalwarts," added.

Featuring 240 participants, the event includes displays of fine jewellery, fashion, lifestyle and gourmet foods, making it a delight for shoppers of all kinds.

"The vision of the Ladies' Wing is to empower women entrepreneurs and encourage them towards greater success in their endeavours. This exhibition presents the immense creativity of women entrepreneurs who do not have a and offers opportunities for them to be mentored by experts in different fields," said Mohana Nair, of the Wing.

Kaushika Hemdev, Chairperson, Exhibition Committee, has thanked for support from advisory board Kokilaben Ambani, and Bina Modi, and said they are honoured to host Aishwarya as well as guests of honour, of Textiles Smriti Irani, and

This time, the exhibit has included 15 NGOs in its list of participants.

