Akasa collaborates with 'dream duo' Vishal-Shekhar

Singer Akasa has teamed up with composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani for a wedding song in Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat". She says the composers are a "dream duo" to work with.
Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song titled "Aithey aa" is a celebratory track set in the 1980s.
"This is so huge that I'm still absorbing it. Vishal-Shekhar are a dream duo to work with and to top it all, it stars Salman and Katrina Kaif," Akasa said in a statement.
"The song is so much fun. It was a blast dubbing it. Can't wait for everybody to hear it," added the Sony Music artiste, known for tracks like "Kheech meri photo" and "Thug Ranjha".
The song's video will have Katrina and Salman recreating a scene picturised on the actor and Madhuri Dixit Nene in "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" but with reversed gender roles.
