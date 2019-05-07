Akasa collaborates with 'dream duo' Vishal-Shekhar

Akasa has teamed up with composers and for a wedding song in Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat". She says the composers are a "dream duo" to work with.

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song titled "Aithey aa" is a celebratory track set in the 1980s.

"This is so huge that I'm still absorbing it. Vishal-Shekhar are a dream duo to work with and to top it all, it stars Salman and Katrina Kaif," Akasa said in a statement.

"The song is so much fun. It was a blast dubbing it. Can't wait for everybody to hear it," added the artiste, known for tracks like "Kheech meri photo" and "Thug Ranjha".

The song's video will have Katrina and Salman recreating a scene picturised on the and in "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" but with reversed gender roles.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)