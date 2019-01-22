Anurag Basu working on dark comic anthology

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's next has four different stories set in an Indian metro. Actors like and will star in the dark comic anthology.

The multi-starrer film is an action comedy that is about unavoidable jeopardies of life. It is a slice of life film with stories intersecting each other amid drama and emotion.

Anurag had shot major sequences with Abhishek in and in 2018.

The has been busy shooting with Rajkummar and in

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, and are also part of the film.

It's being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag, and

"It's my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It's our first collaboration but doesn't seem like one," Anurag said in a statement.

"I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend for music as always," he added.

Anurag and had worked together in films like "Barfi!", "Life in a... Metro" and "Gangster".

"Anurag is a master storyteller and brings magic to celluloid in his films. I am happy we are working together. The characters, the story are so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing," Bhushan Kumar said.

"We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team," he added.

The yet-to-be-titled film will release on September 6.

