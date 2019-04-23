Assam records 78.52% voting till 5 p.m.

An average 78.52 per cent polling was recorded in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, and constituencies of in the third phase till 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

The process started at 7 a.m. in 9,577 polling stations across the four Lok Sabha constituencies, where 74,77,062 electorate cast their votes.

While recorded the highest polling of 81.29 per cent till 5 p.m., saw the lowest 76.16 per cent polling. The and Lok Sabha constituencies recorded 77.65 per cent and 78.75 per cent polling respectively, officials said.

The polling exercise was largely peaceful, though there were reports of malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in some polling stations. However, the office of the here is yet to spell out the total number EVMs that malfunctioned.

"Polling continued beyond 5 p.m. in some polling stations as we had to allow the last man in the queue to cast his vote. Some polling stations are located remotely and we are yet to get a feedback from the polling officials in these locations. The final poll percentage is likely to increase," officials said.

Of the 54 candidates in the fray in the four constituencies, has 17, 15, 13 and nine.

--IANS

ah/rtp

