Assam records 78.52% voting till 5 p.m.

-
ALSO READ
BSF troops apprehend two drug smugglers in Assam
Over Rs 47.48 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Assam
India-Bangladesh border along Dhubri in Assam comes under BOLD-QIT surveillance from Tuesday
Stir against Centre giving ST status to six communities hits normal life in many Assam districts
CPI(M) to contest Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur constituencies in Assam
-
An average 78.52 per cent polling was recorded in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Barpeta constituencies of Assam in the third phase till 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.
The process started at 7 a.m. in 9,577 polling stations across the four Lok Sabha constituencies, where 74,77,062 electorate cast their votes.
While Dhubri recorded the highest polling of 81.29 per cent till 5 p.m., Kokrajhar saw the lowest 76.16 per cent polling. The Barpeta and Guwahati Lok Sabha constituencies recorded 77.65 per cent and 78.75 per cent polling respectively, officials said.
The polling exercise was largely peaceful, though there were reports of malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in some polling stations. However, the office of the Chief Electoral Office here is yet to spell out the total number EVMs that malfunctioned.
"Polling continued beyond 5 p.m. in some polling stations as we had to allow the last man in the queue to cast his vote. Some polling stations are located remotely and we are yet to get a feedback from the polling officials in these locations. The final poll percentage is likely to increase," officials said.
Of the 54 candidates in the fray in the four constituencies, Guwahati has 17, Dhubri 15, Barpeta 13 and Kokrajhar nine.
--IANS
ah/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU